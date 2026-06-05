Half of older petrol vehicle owners want E0, E10 fuel back: Survey

India's push towards cleaner fuels may be creating unintended costs for owners of older petrol vehicles. A new LocalCircles survey has found that more than half of pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners want the option to switch back to E0 or E10 petrol, with many reporting higher fuel bills and increased repair expenses since the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel.

What are E0, E10 and E20 fuels?

The terms E0, E10 and E20 indicate the percentage of ethanol blended into petrol. E0 contains no ethanol, E10 contains 10 per cent ethanol and E20 contains 20 per cent ethanol.

India has been increasing ethanol blending in petrol since the launch of its Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme in 2003, with the pace accelerating significantly over the last decade. The policy aims to reduce crude oil imports, cut emissions and support domestic biofuel production. Owners report higher running costs According to the survey, many owners of older petrol vehicles (pre-2023) believe E20 petrol has increased their vehicle operating costs since early 2025. 52 per cent said they have incurred additional expenditure of ₹5,000 or more due to reduced fuel efficiency and/or increased repairs

20 per cent reported spending between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 extra

17 per cent said their additional costs ranged between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000

15 per cent reported expenses exceeding ₹15,000

Only 11 per cent said they had not faced any additional expenditure The survey covered more than 42,000 owners of older petrol vehicles across 316 districts in India.

Concerns over mileage and wear and tear The latest findings build on an earlier LocalCircles survey, which found that one in two owners of older petrol vehicles had experienced a decline in fuel efficiency after the E20 rollout. Nearly three in ten respondents had also reported unusual wear and tear or increased repair requirements affecting vehicle components such as engines, fuel lines, fuel tanks and carburettors. These experiences have fuelled concerns among owners of vehicles originally designed to run on lower ethanol blends such as E5 or E10. Many respondents believe the real-world impact of E20 is greater than official estimates, which have suggested only a limited reduction in fuel efficiency.

Strong demand for lower-ethanol fuel options The survey also examined what owners of older vehicles would do if lower-ethanol petrol became available again. The findings show: 31 per cent would immediately switch to E0 or E10 petrol even if it costs more

24 per cent would switch if the price is similar to E20

2 per cent would use E0 or E10 occasionally while continuing to use E20

12 per cent would continue using E20 only

23 per cent said they need more information before deciding Overall, 55 per cent of respondents indicated they would prefer to return to E0 or E10 petrol if given the option.