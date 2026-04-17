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Harivansh elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for record third term

It is for the first time that a nominated member has been elected as Deputy Chairman

Harivansh Narayan Singh, Harivansh, Harivansh Narayan
It is the third term as Deputy Chairman for the journalist-turned-politician Harivansh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
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Nominated member Harivansh was elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha unopposed on Friday.

It is the third term as Deputy Chairman for the journalist-turned-politician.

The Office of the Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended on April 9.

Union minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda moved the first motion for electing Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Harivansh on his election.

It is for the first time that a nominated member has been elected as Deputy Chairman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Harivansh Narayan SinghRajya SabhaRajya Sabha deputy chairman

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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