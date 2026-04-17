Harivansh elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for record third term
It is for the first time that a nominated member has been elected as Deputy Chairman
It is for the first time that a nominated member has been elected as Deputy Chairman
Nominated member Harivansh was elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha unopposed on Friday.
It is the third term as Deputy Chairman for the journalist-turned-politician.
The Office of the Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended on April 9.
Union minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda moved the first motion for electing Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Harivansh on his election.
It is for the first time that a nominated member has been elected as Deputy Chairman.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST