HarperCollins to publish Sonia Gandhi memoir after Penguin backs out

HarperCollins India will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir amid a controversy over Penguin Random House India’s decision not to publish the book, the publisher announced on Friday.

The memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi, is scheduled for global release on November 10. It will chronicle Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her life in India, her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and her decades at the centre of Indian politics. Calling the Congress leader’s work “one of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time”, HarperCollins said the book offers a “rare insider’s view of India’s journey”.

The Indian Express had reported last week that Sonia Gandhi's memoir may no longer be published by Penguin India. Sources told the media house that this was precipitated by certain “editorial changes and deletions” that Penguin Random House India wanted in “a part of the manuscript”, which was turned down by the author. In a statement, the spokesperson at Penguin Random House India said it's not the publisher of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Sonia Gandhi's upcoming memoir, in India. "Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of Belonging in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish Belonging because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the company said.