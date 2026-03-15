Haryana govt okays panels to ensure supply of commercial LPG as per need

The Haryana government has approved committees headed by deputy commissioners of districts to ensure a steady supply of commercial LPG to essential categories such as hospitals and educational institutions, including hostels.

The deputy commissioners may also, on priority, allot commercial LPG cylinders for marriage functions as per need and priority.

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Raja Sekhar Vundru, stated that priority may be accorded to marriage functions of daughters.

The Government of India is prioritising LPG for domestic cooking and essential sectors, like hospitals, while restricting supply to non-essential commercial enterprises, including restaurants.

Vundru's order further stated that the committee may include the superintendent of police, chief medical officer, and district education officer as members, with the district food and supplies controller as member secretary. This committee may allot LPG based on urgency and priority, and also as per the availability of commercial LPG stock in the district, reads the order. District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSCs) shall coordinate with the local officer of oil marketing companies to enable the availability of 20 per cent LPG stock, as per the order. On Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that arrangements have been made to give priority to hospitals, educational institutions and other essential services in the supply of commercial gas cylinders.