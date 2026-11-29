Police in ??the northern Indian state of Haryana ​used water cannon to disperse activists from the main opposition Congress party protesting outside ??Meta's offices over allegations that the company is censoring opposition voices.

Activists from the youth wing of the Congress party have staged massive protests outside ‌Meta offices, accusing the company of ​acting in the interests ​of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, in what has ​become one of the Facebook and Instagram parent's biggest challenges in its largest market by users.

Meta says that it restricts content in India in accordance with local laws. The company has not ​commented publicly on the protests, but in a closed-door meeting with Congress ‌has conveyed that it remains neutral towards all political parties, according ​to people familiar with the matter.