HC refuses TMC's Mamata faction nod to operate 3 bank accounts frozen by ED

The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress interim permission to operate three of the party's bank accounts frozen by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED froze the three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress with balances amounting to ₹440.42 crore in connection with its probe based on an FIR lodged by the state police in alleged dishonest financial dealings, unlawful collection of money, and routing of suspected funds through certain bank accounts of the party.

Justice Krishna Rao had on July 13 reserved the interim order on the prayer after arguments by the parties in the matter were concluded.