Health Ministry notifies Navi Mumbai Airport as port for import of drugs

The Union health ministry has recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai Airport in Maharashtra as a port for the import of drugs under the Drugs Rules, 1945, in a move aimed at strengthening the pharmaceutical supply chain and facilitating ease of trade, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The amendment to Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945, now includes Navi Mumbai in the list of airports through which drugs may be imported into the country, according to the statement issued by the ministry.

The gazette notification was issued after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, officials said.