Heatwave-driven power demand surge triggers localised outages across cities

This is because adequacy is measured at the state boundary, not at the household level, said Rohit Vijay, associate fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). “After power reaches the state boundary, it passes through the state transmission utility and then the discoms before reaching consumers. While the system may appear adequate there, it does not reflect the actual shortages consumers face,” he said.
However, the reasons for such power cuts are many, ranging from old distribution infrastructure and high spot market power prices to transmission bottlenecks and system stress on thermal power plants.
The ageing infrastructure of many distribution companies (discoms) cannot handle high temperatures and peak demand simultaneously. “Perhaps the biggest issue is at the local grid level. Many transformers, feeders and transmission lines are old and heavily overloaded. During heatwaves and peak summer demand, transformers fail and feeders trip, causing local outages even when power is available in the system,” said Vibhuti Garg, director, South Asia, IEEFA.