Heatwave-driven power demand surge triggers localised outages across cities

Her experience is among many emerging from across the Delhi-NCR region. A resident of Faridabad said power cuts lasting more than an hour every day have become frequent in the past week. “On some days, power was cut for two hours,” she said. On Saturday, there was a power cut of about 30 minutes in the afternoon, followed by another cut of one hour in the late afternoon (4:30 pm to 5:30 pm), she added.

Cities in West Bengal such as Bangaon have witnessed 2–3 hours of power cuts in the past one week. Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is another city where power cuts are frequent. There are reports of outages in many parts of the country, including Chennai and other metro cities. While Grid India data show negligible shortages, the real outages tell a different story. On May 21, it reported a 2.57-GW non-solar shortfall, constituting only 1 per cent of the total demand, which peaked on Thursday at 270.82 GW, after breaking records each day in the three days before.