Heatwave grips north India as IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

Residents of Delhi-NCR are set to witness another spell of intense and hot summer day on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heatwave conditions for the next four days as temperatures continue to soar above 40 degrees Celsius.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures in the national capital were in the range of 43-45 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures were in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, there has been a rise in maximum temperatures by about 1-2 degrees Celsius in Delhi. However, no large change was observed in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions to intensify across north India The Met Department has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over large swathes of northwest and central India over the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise further this week. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till May 24, while Madhya Pradesh may continue to reel under extreme heat during the same period. Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and parts of Andhra Pradesh may also experience heat stress later this week. Uttar Pradesh, which was struck by a deadly storm a few days back, is also set to witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions till May 24.

Warm night conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha while hot and humid conditions are expected in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms, strong winds likely in several states Several parts of northeast, east and south India are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days. In northeast India, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall activity is likely to occur across the region, with very heavy rainfall forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on May 23 and 24.

In southern states, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds during the week. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are also expected to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. Thundersquall activity with wind speeds gusting up to 70 kmph is likely over parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha between May 19 and 21. Rainfall activity likely over Himalayan region Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds during May 19-22, while Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh may witness similar weather conditions between May 20 and 22.