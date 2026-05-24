IMD warns of severe heatwave across North India, temperatures set to rise

Blistering heat and scorching summer winds continued to sweep across northern and central India on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that dry weather conditions are likely to persist in most parts of the country over the next week. The weather department has also forecast a further rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in temperatures from Sunday onward.

In Rajasthan, Chittorgarh emerged as the hottest place in the state during the past 24 hours, recording a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions

The IMD has warned of possible severe heatwave conditions across several parts of the country in the coming days. According to the weather department, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Hot and humid weather conditions are also expected across Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Chhattisgarh. As heatwave conditions intensify across multiple regions, doctors have cautioned that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures could adversely affect not only physical health but also eye and neurological functioning. Children, senior citizens and people with pre-existing medical conditions are considered particularly vulnerable during such conditions. Delhi placed under orange alert The weather department has issued an orange alert for the national capital on Sunday, forecasting clear skies along with heatwave conditions at a few places across the city. According to the IMD, sustained strong surface winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph are likely during the day, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph occasionally.

Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD has further predicted a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the city’s maximum temperature over the next four days. However, residents of the national capital may receive slight relief towards the end of the week, with forecasts indicating light rainfall and cloudy skies. Southern and northeastern states likely to receive rainfall While northern and central India continue to bake under scorching heat and rising temperatures, several southern and northeastern states are expected to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, highlighting the stark contrast in weather conditions across the country.