Heatwave intensifies in west India; rain, storms likely in Delhi-NCR

The summer heat has tightened its grip over large parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of persistent heatwave conditions across western and central India over the coming days. At the same time, several northern, southern and northeastern states are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail across parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, with temperatures likely to rise gradually across northwest and central India. Warm night conditions are also likely in Rajasthan, while hot and humid weather may continue over parts of Konkan and Goa.

The weather department said maximum temperatures are expected to rise further across northwest, central and eastern India during the week, while Gujarat may see a slight dip in temperatures. Rain, thunderstorms likely across north India Even as temperatures rise, several northern states are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness spells of rain and strong winds over the next few days, while parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may also receive showers and thunderstorms. In the Himalayan region, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to see widespread rainfall and snowfall activity, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Northeast to witness widespread rainfall The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected to accompany the rainfall activity in several areas through the week. Heavy rain alert for southern states Southern states are also likely to experience active weather conditions, with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep. The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka later this week.