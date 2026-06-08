Heatwave likely to return to Delhi, northwest India; heavy rain in south

North and Central India are bracing for another spell of intense heat from Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

After a brief spell of thunderstorms and rain brought relief to parts of north India, hot weather has begun making a comeback across Delhi and several northwestern states, with temperatures expected to rise further over the next few days.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius across northwest India through the middle of the week. However, temperatures are expected to ease thereafter, falling by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi may face another spell of heatwave The national capital is expected to witness partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds on Monday, while temperatures remain high. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 41 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius and could climb further to around 44 degrees Celsius over the next few days, increasing the likelihood of heatwave conditions in isolated areas. Heatwave grips northwest India Temperatures are expected to climb steadily across large parts of northwest India. Apart from Delhi, heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh may also experience unusually hot weather.

West Rajasthan remains the most vulnerable region, where heatwave conditions are expected to persist for several days. Punjab, Haryana and the adjoining plains are also likely to witness rising temperatures as rainfall activity remains limited. Heavy rain continues over south, Northeast As the southwest monsoon advances, rainfall activity is expected to remain intense over southern and northeastern India. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and parts of the Northeast. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Kerala and parts of Karnataka over the coming days.