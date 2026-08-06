IMD issues heavy rain alert across India; Delhi to see more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of widespread monsoon rainfall across large parts of the country, with heavy to very heavy showers expected over several states in north, east, west and south India over the next few days.

Heavy rain likely across several states

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall activity is likely across the Himalayan states, the Indo-Gangetic plains, central India, the eastern region, the west coast and parts of southern India.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Along the west coast, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and coastal Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall. In southern India, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka are also likely to witness intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places. Delhi under yellow alert Delhi remains under a yellow alert as the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall during the day. The city is expected to receive one spell of light to moderate rain from the forenoon to afternoon, followed by another spell of light rain towards the evening and night. The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 22 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea The weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal due to squally weather and strong surface winds. Warnings have been issued for sea areas along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts, parts of the Arabian Sea, the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. Assam flood toll reaches 95 Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical. According to the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report, six people died in the past 24 hours, taking this year's monsoon death toll to 95.