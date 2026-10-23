Highway black spots: New penalties for contractors, but repairs lag

The government has introduced stricter penalties for contractors when road deficiencies on The government has introduced stricter penalties for contractors when road deficiencies on National Highways lead to repeated fatal accidents. Under the new rules, contractors will have 15 days after the first accident to rectify the defects, with penalties increasing if further qualifying accidents occur.

The move comes as thousands of identified accident-prone stretches across the country remain without permanent safety improvements.

What is a black spot, and how is it fixed?

The government defines a road accident black spot as a stretch of National Highway around 500 metres long where, over the previous three calendar years, either five accidents involving fatalities or grievous injuries or 10 fatalities have been recorded.

Rectification is carried out in two stages: Short-term measures: These include road signs and markings, crash barriers, road studs, delineators, rumble strips and traffic-calming measures to improve safety immediately

Long-term measures: These involve permanent engineering improvements, such as redesigning road geometry and junctions, widening carriageways at specific locations, and constructing underpasses or overpasses Permanent rectification can take longer because major engineering work may require land acquisition, forest clearances and the shifting of utilities before construction can proceed. The March 2026 Lok Sabha reply specifically cited these pre-construction activities as reasons for delays. How many black spots fixed? According to a Lok Sabha reply by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in March 2026, a total of 16,542 black spots had been identified on National Highways across the country. Short-term rectification had been completed at 14,138 locations, while permanent rectification had been completed at 6,649.

The figures show that while short-term safety measures have been completed at most identified locations, permanent repairs remain pending at thousands of black spots. New penalties for contractors Under the new rules for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, contractors must fix identified road deficiencies within 15 days of the first accident. If they fail to do so, the government can carry out the repairs at the contractor's expense and may terminate the contract. The rules also impose higher penalties if further fatal or serious-injury accidents occur within 500 metres of the first accident and are linked to the same deficiencies. After a second qualifying accident, the contractor faces a penalty of ₹25 lakh for each death and ₹10 lakh for each grievous injury. If a third qualifying accident occurs, these penalties rise to ₹50 lakh per death and ₹25 lakh per grievous injury.