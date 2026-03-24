Himachal Pradesh raises ₹41,173 cr loans, repays ₹32,004 cr in FY26

Reeling under an acute financial crunch, the Himachal Pradesh government raised its highest-ever loans amounting to ₹41,173 crore and also repaid loans worth ₹32,004 crore in the financial year 2025-26, as per the revised budget estimates.

A provision for raising loans amounting ₹11,965 has been made in the budget for the financial year 2026-27.

The rising debt and interest burden of the Himachal government and discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) has become a challenge for the economy alongside the narrow tax base.

As per the figures provided in the "Budget in Brief", the loan liability of the government stood at ₹1,03,994 crore in 2025-26 which is estimated to touch ₹1,12,319 crore in 2026-27.