Himanta Biswa Sarma elected NDA leader, set to return as Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam Assembly on Sunday, paving the way for him to become the chief minister for the second consecutive term in the state, Union minister J P Nadda said.

Eight BJP legislators proposed the name of Sarma as its legislature party leader, Nadda said.

Earlier, the Assam BJP's legislature party met here in the morning to elect its leader, who will also head the new government in the northeastern state.

Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the meeting as central observers and co-observers.