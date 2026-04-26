PM Modi hails Kalpakkam reactor criticality during Mann Ki Baat broadcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed as a "historic milestone" the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor achieving criticality, and said Indian nuclear scientists have brought glory to the country.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Indian scientists are advancing the civil nuclear programme and their efforts are making a significant contribution to nation-building.

"Our nuclear scientists have brought glory to India through a major achievement. The fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has achieved criticality," he said.

Modi said this is a "historic milestone" in India's nuclear energy journey, and the remarkable thing is that the atomic reactor has been entirely built using indigenous technology.

The prime minister said he had the privilege of witnessing the core loading of the reactor in Kalpakkam in March 2024. "I congratulate all those who have made invaluable contributions to India's nuclear program," he said. Modi said the efforts of the scientists to make the lives of fellow citizens better and easier are truly commendable. In a landmark achievement for India's nuclear energy programme, the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) has successfully attained first criticality (start of controlled fission chain reaction) on April 6, marking a historic step in providing long-term energy security and advancing indigenous nuclear technology capabilities.

Fast Breeder Reactors are a cornerstone of India's long-term nuclear strategy. Unlike conventional thermal reactors, the PFBR uses Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. The reactor is designed to eventually use Thorium-232 in the blanket. Through transmutation, Thorium-232 will be converted into Uranium-233, which will fuel the third stage of India's nuclear power programme. PM Modi also said that India has achieved a major milestone in wind energy, with the country's wind energy generation capacity exceeding 56 gigawatts. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the country must save electricity and adopt clean energy. "India recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. India's wind energy generation capacity has now exceeded 56 gigawatts. In just the past year, nearly 6 gigawatts of new capacity have been added," he said.

Underlining that solar and wind energy are essential for India's development, Modi said, "It is not just about the environment; it is about securing our future, and we all have a role to play in it." During the radio address, PM Modi said the ongoing Census exercise is not just a government task but a responsibility of all citizens and participation of everyone is vital. He also said that all information provided by the people during the Census will remain secure and confidential, and appealed to all citizens to participate in the process and make the Census 2027 a success. "Friends, the national Census is not just a government task; it is a responsibility for all of us. Your participation is vital. The information you provide remains completely secure and confidential, protected by robust digital security," he said.

The prime minister said Census is a very important campaign currently underway in the country and every Indian must be aware of it. He also noted that the Indian Census exercise is the largest such exercise in the world. "Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital means," he said. Modi said the personnel visiting people's homes are equipped with a mobile app and they will speak to everyone and enter the information right there. "Friends, your participation in this Census has also been made easier. You can now record your information yourself. A self-enumeration facility will be available to you 15 days before the official visit. You can fill in the details at your own convenience," he said.