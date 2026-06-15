Home Secretary reviews security, logistics for NEET re-exam on June 21

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the NEET (UG) Re-examination 2026, scheduled to be held on June 21, and directed all stakeholders to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly and securely.

During the meeting, Mohan instructed state governments, Union Territories and central agencies to strictly implement established security protocols and ensure there are no lapses in the conduct of the examination.

“The Union Home Secretary directed all State Governments/UTs and Central agencies to ensure that security protocols are strictly adhered to and exam is conducted in a flawless manner,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The Home Secretary also emphasised the need to facilitate seamless travel arrangements for candidates appearing for the re-examination. The review meeting was attended by senior officials from multiple ministries and agencies, including the Chairman of the Railway Board, Secretaries of the Departments of School Education and Literacy and Higher Education, the Secretary of the Department of Posts, the Directors General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), as well as the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Representatives from the Ministries of Defence and Health and Family Welfare also participated in the discussions.