Hot & humid days ahead: IMD warns of heatwave across India till Apr 26

Hot and humid conditions are set to intensify across several parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heatwave spells, rising temperatures, and warm nights over multiple regions in the coming days.

Heatwave alerts

According to the latest bulletin, heatwave conditions are very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh till April 26. Similar conditions are expected over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand are also likely to experience similar heatwave conditions.

At the same time, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in isolated pockets of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe. Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa.

Hot and humid conditions in Delhi In the national capital, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter. Temperatures are likely to remain above normal to appreciably above normal over the next five days. For Thursday, Delhi is expected to witness clear skies along with hot and humid conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. School measures and timing changes amid heatwave As temperatures continue to rise in Delhi, the Directorate of Education (National Capital Territory of Delhi) has issued detailed guidelines for schools to safeguard students from heat-related risks. The directions apply to all government-aided and private unaided recognised schools across the capital.

According to the guidelines, outdoor assemblies are to be curtailed or conducted in shaded or indoor areas, with minimal duration. Schools have been advised to limit students’ exposure to direct sunlight and ensure precautionary measures during peak heat hours. Students must carry adequate drinking water, while schools are required to provide safe and cool drinking water at multiple accessible points on campus. Meanwhile, states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha have announced changes in school timings in response to the ongoing heatwave conditions. The move aims to reduce students’ exposure to extreme temperatures and ensure their safety during the peak summer period.

Temperatures to rise across regions The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over northwest India till April 26. Central India is also likely to see a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius, with no significant change thereafter. Maharashtra may witness a 2-3 degrees Celsius rise, while Gujarat is expected to see a temperature increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius between April 24 and 27. Northeastern states may record a 2-4 degrees Celsius rise, with stable conditions thereafter. Rainfall and thunderstorms likely in several parts Even as heatwave conditions grip parts of the country, rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected in multiple regions. In northwest India, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.