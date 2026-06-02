Home / India News / House collapses after LPG blast in Delhi; 4 injured, rescue ops underway

House collapses after LPG blast in Delhi; 4 injured, rescue ops underway

Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital

building collapse
Five rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
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At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG cylinder blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near the cremation ground, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the blast and house collapse was received at 9.37 am. The caller informed authorities that several residents were feared trapped under the debris.

"Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched," a DFS official said.

The person said the blast occurred in a 250-square yard single-storey house.

Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Authorities are clearing debris and searching the collapsed structure to ensure no one remains trapped.

What caused the blast is being investigated. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Building CollapseDelhiblastLPG

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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