House collapses after LPG blast in Delhi; 4 injured, rescue ops underway
Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital
Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital
At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG cylinder blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The incident occurred at Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near the cremation ground, he said.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the blast and house collapse was received at 9.37 am. The caller informed authorities that several residents were feared trapped under the debris.
"Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched," a DFS official said.
The person said the blast occurred in a 250-square yard single-storey house.
Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.
Authorities are clearing debris and searching the collapsed structure to ensure no one remains trapped.
What caused the blast is being investigated.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST