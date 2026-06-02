House collapses after LPG blast in Delhi; 4 injured, rescue ops underway

At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG cylinder blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near the cremation ground, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the blast and house collapse was received at 9.37 am. The caller informed authorities that several residents were feared trapped under the debris.

"Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched," a DFS official said.