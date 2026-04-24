How polling calendars dictate Indian political parties' Google ad spends

“The algorithm that Facebook and Google use adds to the problem because both websites will provide results based on a user’s past activities. If a person has engaged with ‘right-wing’ websites and posts more in the past, they are likely to see more of the same in the present and the future. They will simply never get to see the corrections of facts that are circulating in a network dominated by people with an affinity to ‘left-wing’ or ‘liberal’ politics,” Singh said in his book “How to Win an Indian Election: What Political Parties Don't Want You to Know”.