I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not opposed the bail plea.

Justice Bansal, however, imposed several bail conditions.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on April 14, the court had allowed the ED to quiz Chandel in its custody for 10 days, saying there are reasons to believe that he was actively involved in processes and activities connected with the generation, diversion and possession of proceeds of crime worth several crores.