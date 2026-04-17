I-T searches at TMC MLA's properties in Kolkata ahead of Bengal polls

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at two premises linked to TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, who is seeking a re-election from the Rashbehari seat in south Kolkata, officials said.

Simultaneous searches began at his house on Manoharpukur Road and his election office around 6 am, they said.

The reason behind the searches was not immediately known.

Kumar had recently been summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case. He was called for questioning at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3 and 9, and had appeared before the agency.