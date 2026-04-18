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IAF aircraft incident makes Pune airport runway temporarily unavailable

The aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property, they informed

Pune airport
Runway at Pune Airport shut briefly after an IAF aircraft made a hard landing; aircrew safe, efforts on to restore flight operations. | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 12:12 AM IST
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The runway at Pune Airport was temporarily unavailable on Friday following an incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, officials said.
 
The aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property, they informed.
 
Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal flight operations at the earliest, the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.
 
A senior police official said an IAF aircraft experienced a "hard landing" but refused to give any more details.
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Topics :Indian Air Forceaircraftsairport

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 12:12 AM IST

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