IAF officer held for 'leaking' military info after being honey-trapped by Pakistani operative

A serving Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has been arrested following a complaint by the IAF that he allegedly shared information concerning the military after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered under provisions of the Official Secrets Act against the officer and arrested on May 30. The chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30 after completion of the investigation, police said in a statement.

"Based upon a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative," the police said said.