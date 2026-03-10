Idea is not to ban social media but regulate it, says Priyank Kharge

The idea is not to ban social media but mitigate it for teenagers and regulate it. The issue is that they are having too much screen time and we're getting a lot of complaints on attention deficiency. I think every parent is worried about their child's screen time, whether it's on social media, gaming apps, or television. In addition, children are exposed to the darker side of social media, which has led to exploitation. People don't come out with it because of the social stigma or shame attached to it.
I think ban would be a very harsh word. And it's very difficult to ban these things because, first, if we ban them on regulated platforms, people go to unregulated sites, which is even more dangerous. For example, when it comes to gaming, the Centre may have banned it but people have not stopped gaming. They are still betting, but it's happening on Chinese and East European servers, where even if you get caught there's nothing we can do.