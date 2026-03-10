Idea is not to ban social media but regulate it, says Priyank Kharge

The foremost challenge is the legal aspect... Also whether as a state we can do anything. But I'm sure that good sense will prevail. The other challenge is the ID (identity document) part of it. It's very easy to get around the age verification behaviour. Parents and academic institutions also need to come forward and ensure that they keep the children engaged. The aim is to keep the children away from harm. But at the same time, we also need to ensure that they are not kept away from participation. We need proper regulations and laws. And everybody needs to come together for this. It just cannot be a government or a single line.