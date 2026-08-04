IEX electricity prices rise 19% to ₹5 per unit, trade volumes up 7.7%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), the country's largest power trading platform, recorded a 7.7 per cent increase in monthly electricity traded volume to 13,527 million units (MU) in July 2026.

The rise in power demand drove buy bids in the day-ahead market (DAM) up 42.5 per cent, resulting in a 19.3 per cent increase in the average market clearing price to Rs 4.99 per unit, IEX said on Tuesday. Similarly, the price in the real-time market (RTM) stood at Rs 4.41 per unit, marking an increase of 15.1 per cent.

In June, the spot price in the DAM jumped 32 per cent to ₹5.2 per unit and trade volumes increased to 12,210 MU. India's energy consumption in July increased 11 per cent to 170.70 billion units (BU).