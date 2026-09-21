High number of on-campus deaths

Singh's compilation indicates that about 82 per cent of suicides took place on IIT campuses. He said the concentration of deaths on campuses warrants closer examination of factors linked to the campus environment.

The data also suggests a link between the timing of deaths and the academic calendar. Student deaths were reported more frequently around examinations and the announcement of results, while the numbers declined during semester breaks, according to Singh's analysis.

About 70 per cent of suicide cases in the dataset involved hanging, the analysis found.

The latest IIT Bombay case has brought renewed attention to academic and institutional pressures faced by students. The 22-year-old student, Sahil Ravindra Wakode, was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination on September 18. IIT Bombay said he had allegedly uploaded the examination paper to ChatGPT to seek answers, but no disciplinary action had been initiated against him, and he had been counselled by the instructor and head of department.