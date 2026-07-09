IMD forecasts heavy rain in Delhi, very heavy showers across several states

Delhi residents woke up to a fresh spell of rainfall on Thursday morning as the capital continued to witness intermittent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the national capital and warned of waterlogging, traffic disruptions and localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD, the national capital will remain under an overcast sky through the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has cautioned that rain could lead to waterlogging in several areas, traffic congestion, closure of underpasses and disruption to road and air transport. It also warned of the risk of electrocution due to damaged power lines, damage to vehicles and buildings in low-lying areas, and landslides or mudslides at vulnerable locations. Satellite imagery indicates the possibility of intense rainfall over Delhi-NCR during the next 24 hours as the region remains under the influence of the western quadrant of a low-pressure area. The heaviest rain is expected during the next 12 hours, with frequent spells of heavy to very heavy showers. Eastern parts of NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, north and east Delhi, are expected to bear the brunt of the rainfall, while central, west and south Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram could also receive substantial rain, raising the risk of widespread waterlogging and traffic disruption.

People have been advised to check traffic conditions before travelling, avoid waterlogged stretches, stay away from electric poles and overhead power lines, and follow advisories issued by authorities. The IMD has also advised against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and urged residents to unplug electrical and electronic appliances where necessary. Heavy rain in most states as monsoon almost covers India Across the country, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, eastern Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.