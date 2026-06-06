IMD forecasts heavy rain in south, Northeast as monsoon advances further

With the southwest monsoon advancing further into parts of southern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall activity across the southern and northeastern regions on Saturday, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected to persist over parts of north, central and east India.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, may continue to witness intermittent thunderstorms and light rain.

Monsoon advances further

The southwest monsoon has advanced over Kerala, Lakshadweep, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and is expected to progress further over Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and additional parts of the peninsula in the coming days.

The IMD said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Goa, Tamil Nadu, southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeastern states during next 2-3 days.” Heavy rainfall likely in southern, northeast India According to the IMD, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and parts of Karnataka and Telangana, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Strong winds reaching 40-60 kmph may accompany thunderstorms across several districts in southern India. Rainfall activity is also expected to intensify across the Northeast, where widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over most states through the coming week. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next several days. Thunderstorms continue across north, central India Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places. Similar conditions are likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

The IMD has also warned of squally winds reaching 50-70 kmph over parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated hailstorm activity remains possible over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to receive scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Delhi weather forecast Delhi-NCR is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35-37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 24-26 degrees Celsius in the national capital.