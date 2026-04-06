IMD forecasts widespread rain, storms across India, cloudy skies in Delhi

Delhi residents woke up to another pleasant Monday morning, with temperatures in the national capital staying comfortable. In recent days, the mercury has fluctuated, but most days have remained easy on the weather front, even as afternoons have begun to feel warmer with an early summer setting in.

For today, winds are expected to remain moderate, while temperatures are likely to climb towards noon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city is likely to see a partly cloudy sky towards the evening, with the maximum temperature expected between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is set to impact northwest India from April 7, bringing a new spell of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region, according to the IMD. The sub-tropical westerly jet stream prevailing over large parts of the country is adding moisture to the atmosphere, leading to increased rainfall activity. Rain, thunderstorms across several regions Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over northeast India, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and adjoining northwestern plains over the next three days. Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is expected across east, central and peninsular India.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Parts of West Bengal and Sikkim may also receive heavy rain later in the period. Thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50 to 70 kilometres per hour are expected over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, while hailstorms are likely in isolated areas of these regions. Heavy rainfall from April 7 Northwest India is likely to witness a more intense spell of rain beginning April 7, with fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Heavy rainfall is likely over the Kashmir Valley, while hailstorm activity may affect parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Temperature trends to vary across regions Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over northwest India till April 6, before easing by a similar margin during April 7 and 8. A gradual increase is likely thereafter. Eastern parts of the country may see a fall of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures till April 8. No significant change is expected over most other regions, apart from a gradual rise later in the forecast period.