IMD forecasts widespread rainfall as monsoon advances across parts of India

Widespread rainfall is likely to continue across large parts of India over the coming days as conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into eastern and central regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected over several states in northwest and central India.

The monsoon is likely to make further progress into parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and south Chhattisgarh during the next four to five days.

How far has the monsoon progressed? The northern limit of monsoon currently passes through parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. According to the IMD, conditions remain favourable for its further advancement into more parts of western, central and eastern India over the next four to five days. Where is heavy rainfall likely this week? Heavy rainfall warnings remain in place for several states across eastern, northeastern and southern India. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week. Heavy rain is also expected over several northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and in Odisha and Bihar.

In southern India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the week. Coastal Karnataka and parts of Karnataka's interior regions could see a fresh increase in rainfall from June 16 onward. Will temperatures rise again after the recent relief? While thunderstorms are bringing temporary respite, the IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise gradually by 4-6 degrees Celsius until June 18 before stabilising. Central India is also expected to witness a gradual increase in daytime temperatures over the next couple of days. However, intermittent thunderstorm activity and scattered rainfall across many regions could prevent temperatures from reaching the extreme levels seen earlier this month.