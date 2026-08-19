IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across India till August 24

Large parts of India are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days, with heavy rain forecast in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rough sea conditions in some regions.

Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on Wednesday, with one or two spells of light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated places from early morning to noon. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall likely across several states Widespread rainfall is likely across north and central India through August 24, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rain is expected in parts of the western Himalayan and central regions, with intense spells likely in Himachal Pradesh from August 19-21 and Uttarakhand from August 20-24. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely across central India, with isolated extremely heavy rain possible in Madhya Pradesh. Widespread rainfall is also likely across eastern and northeastern states through August 24. Heavy spells are expected in parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states. Jharkhand and Odisha could receive very heavy rain on Wednesday.