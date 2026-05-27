IMD warns of rising heatwave conditions as mercury in Delhi to touch 46°C

Residents across north and central India continue to grapple with intense heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures are likely to rise further over the next few days, worsening heat-related discomfort.

According to the weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana.

The weather department has also forecast hot and humid conditions over parts of West Bengal, Konkan, coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Warm night conditions are also expected to persist in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the coming days.

Delhi under yellow alert as temperature nears 46°C The national capital continued to reel under scorching temperatures on Wednesday, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. The weather department forecast mainly clear skies along with heatwave conditions at isolated places. Strong surface winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph during the day, are also expected. Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius. However, residents may get some respite towards the end of the week, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies and light rainfall in parts of the city.