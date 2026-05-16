IMD warns of severe heatwave as temperatures continue to rise across India

India is staring at an intense spell of heat over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of severe heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh even as scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall continue across southern and northeastern states.

According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are set to spread across large swathes of northwest, central and eastern India between May 16 and 21 as the mercury continues to rise over the coming days.

Severe heatwave alert for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

The IMD forecast said heatwave conditions are likely over west Rajasthan from May 16 to 21, with severe heatwave conditions expected in some parts between May 18 and 21. Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness heatwave conditions throughout the same period, with severe heatwave conditions forecast in some areas on May 18 and 19.

The weather office has also warned of heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and parts of Maharashtra over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees Celsius in northwest India till May 18, while the western Himalayan region could see a sharper increase of 4-6 degrees Celsius by May 21. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in parts of Konkan and Goa, while warm night conditions are likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Saturday. Thunderstorms to bring temporary relief in some regions Even as heat intensifies across northern and central India, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected to offer brief relief in some parts of the country.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday. Parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days, with wind speeds reaching up to 50-60 kmph in some areas. Heavy rainfall in Northeast, southern states The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall activity over northeast and southern India. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between May 16 and 18, while a similar forecast has been issued for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and parts of Karnataka.