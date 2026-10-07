Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday but no rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has not issued any weather warning and has forecast a maximum temperature of 34-36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22-24 degrees Celsius.

For the week through October 12, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi, with no rain expected. The maximum temperature is likely to fall to 31-33 degrees Celsius on October 9 before rising slightly to 32-34 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 2.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung or other major stations across Delhi.

Rain to continue over parts of India Rainfall is expected over several parts of India on Wednesday, while the IMD has predicted heavy showers in parts of the Northeast, including at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are likely at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh. Isolated to scattered rain is also expected today over parts of eastern and central India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, according to the IMD.