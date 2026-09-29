Delhi is set for a warmer and drier Tuesday after rain in parts of the national capital led to a sharp dip in temperatures on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky and no rain across Delhi on September 29. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius. No weather warning has been issued for any Delhi district for Tuesday. From Wednesday, skies are expected to turn mainly clear, with temperatures gradually rising through the week as Delhi moves into a dry spell.

Parts of the capital received light rain on Monday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Ridge recorded 2.2 mm of rainfall, Palam 1 mm and Ayanagar 0.7 mm, while Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded trace amounts. The rain resulted in an unusually cool day in the capital. Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius on September 28, six degrees below normal and 1.9 degrees lower than the previous day. Across Delhi, maximum temperatures ranged between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius and were markedly below normal at most places. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Parts of India to receive rainfall Rain activity will remain concentrated over parts of northeast, southern and eastern India today. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In northwest India, isolated to scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The region is expected to turn largely dry from Wednesday.