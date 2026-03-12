IMD weather update: Heatwave in west, rain and snow in northern hills

Weather conditions across India show a sharp contrast, with northern hill states expected to witness cold conditions and snowfall while several western and central regions face rising temperatures and early heatwave conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in parts of western and central India could touch around 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Rain and snowfall likely in Himalayan states

The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next several days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in parts of the western Himalayan region, with wind speeds reaching up to 30-50 kmph.

Weather activity may also extend to several plains states. Isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the coming days. Similar conditions may also prevail in eastern and central states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Northeast India to receive widespread rain Northeast India is expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the coming days. States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may experience spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas, accompanied by gusty winds.