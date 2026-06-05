In keeping election promises,Vijay's welfare & fiscal discipline challenge

Tamil Nadu’s finances are healthier compared to the pandemic years, but the fiscal deficit is slightly above the 3 per cent ceiling prescribed under the state’s fiscal responsibility framework. The room for major spending expansion is not unlimited. While outstanding liabilities remain below the 30-33 per cent range that the 15th Finance Commission considers broadly sustainable for states, implementing large welfare commitments could slow down or even reverse fiscal indicators. Loan waivers, subsidies and transfers will place additional pressure on expenditure and could widen both the revenue and fiscal deficits if not accompanied by higher revenues or spending cuts elsewhere.