In setback to BJP, Congress retains Nagpur MLC seat; Wanjari wins

In a nail-biting contest, Congress candidate and sitting MLC Abhijeet Wanjari defeated his closest rival of the BJP by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency seat.

The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Congress had fielded sitting MLC Wanjari who secured 67,231 votes. The BJP had fielded former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, who secured 63,960 votes.

It is a big setback for the BJP as it has lost in the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who had campaigned extensively for Kohale.

Kohale was leading his Congress rival by 4,294 votes after the second round of counting on Wednesday.