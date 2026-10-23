In the verdant embrace of the Goddess: A journey via Nanda Devi, Alaknanda

We had to delay our trek by a day due to heavy rains and warnings of possible flash floods in the Chamoli region. Fortunately, the next few days were clear and sunny, and the snow peaks were sharply etched against a brilliant blue sky. We were supported by a team of 14, including our guide, several porters (since ponies are not permitted inside the sanctuary), a cook and a helper. We had to crawl in and out of bubble tents and sleep in sleeping bags, which never quite kept the plummeting night temperatures at bay.

Our first day’s trek took us on a relatively moderate ascent of about 400 metres over 6 km through lush vegetation. The campsite at Belta was situated at 2,800 metres, next to a mountain stream. One could see that it had not been used for some time since it was overgrown with thick vegetation, which had to be cleared with a machete before our tents could be set up. A brief spell of rain had us worried about the more difficult trek the next day, but the sun returned in all its shining glory in the morning.