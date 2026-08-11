India's citizens can participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026' campaign by flying the national flag and sharing their involvement online as the country gets ready to commemorate its 80th Independence Day on August 15 this year.

Participants in the initiative can also create a digital certificate by uploading a photo of themselves with the Tiranga.

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will be observed from August 9 to August 17, according to the Indian government. The campaign invites Indian residents to take part in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" effort and display the Tiranga.

PM Modi on Har Ghar Tiranga 2026

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged everyone to participate. Additionally, he connected this year's campaign to Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary, which is being honored nationwide with year-long programmes.

Modi wrote in X (Twitter), “Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. Glad that this year’s efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary." What is the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign? The pan-Indian initiative called 'Har Ghar Tiranga' aims to encourage flying the Republic of India's national flag. It seeks to increase public involvement in Independence Day celebrations.

Additionally, citizens can digitally document their engagement in the campaign. The campaign portal allows Ang users to upload a photo or selfie with the Tiranga. Managed by the Ministry of Culture, it was first observed in 2022 to mark India's 75th anniversary of independence. How to upload Har Ghar Tiranga selfie? · Visit the Har Ghar Tiranga website at harghartiranga.com · Fill the details you need in the web site and 'No' selfie or photo will be considered without Tiranga. · Click “Upload photo” in the pop up menu.