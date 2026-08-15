Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: On August 15, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a speech from the Red Fort's ramparts to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day. The Prime Minister raises the national flag at the Red Fort on August 15 each year and gives a speech explaining the policies and programs of the government.

Since the inaugural Independence Day was observed on August 15, 1947, the Prime Minister's address and the yearly flag-hoisting have taken place at the Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi's address and flag-hoisting can be viewed 'live' by citizens nationwide on a number of social media platforms, TV channels, and official websites.

When and where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech 2026? On August 15, the celebrations will be broadcast live starting at 7:30 AM. The ceremony will be covered by all news channels, with Doordarshan serving as the official broadcaster. The events will be streamed on all social media platforms by the PIB. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: How to upload Har Ghar Tiranga selfie & certificate Additionally, the speech will be accessible on the National Informatics Center's Independence Day website, PMIndia.gov.in, DD News, and the PMO's official YouTube channel. About the 80th Independence Day 2026 celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi To celebrate the vitality, ambitions, and crucial role that "Yuva Shakti" has played in propelling India toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, the major event will mark 150 years of the National Song "Vande Mataram"'s enduring legacy.