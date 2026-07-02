India aims to recycle 16,000 ships in 10 years, says Sarbananda Sonowal

India aims to recycle nearly 16,000 ships over the next decade, and the country has announced a financial commitment of $8 billion to support the growth of the shipbuilding and ship recycling sectors, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in sustainable ship recycling, with both sides expressing confidence in the progress made in facilitating the inclusion of Indian ship recycling facilities under the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation (EUSRR).

During discussions between Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sonowal and European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, the two sides reviewed the ongoing audit and compliance process for Indian ship recycling yards, seeking recognition under the EU regulatory framework, it added.

Sonowal further said expanding the number of internationally recognised Indian recycling facilities would contribute significantly to the global circular economy by promoting environmentally sound recycling practices while creating employment and strengthening maritime sustainability. Commissioner Roswall welcomed the progress achieved so far and proposed establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant ministries and organisations to facilitate effective coordination and support the next phase of the process. The statement said the commissioner emphasised the importance of unannounced inspections in maintaining high standards of compliance, transparency and accountability, while noting that the matter would be discussed with EU member states during the autumn session before any final decision is taken.

Roswall also expressed willingness to visit Indian ship recycling facilities after the consultation and assessment process is completed. She reaffirmed that the European Union's approach remains consistent with the outcomes of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement discussions and the provisions of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. According to the statement, the discussions underscore the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union in advancing sustainable maritime practices. Recognition of compliant Indian ship recycling facilities under the EU framework is expected to strengthen global recycling capacity, promote higher environmental and safety standards, and support responsible end-of-life management of ships while reinforcing resilient and sustainable global maritime supply chains, it added.

According to the latest UN Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) estimates, India's share in worldwide ship recycling increased from 30.1 per cent in 2024 to 35.4 per cent in 2025. The country recycled 2.99 million gross tonnes (GT) of ships during 2025, registering nearly 60 per cent growth over 1.86 million GT recycled in 2024. The Union minister said the Government of India is facilitating the listing of Indian ship recycling yards through a transparent process of audits, inspections and regulatory compliance. He noted that Indian facilities have made significant investments in upgrading infrastructure and operational practices to meet international standards, reflecting the country's commitment to sustainable maritime development and responsible recycling.