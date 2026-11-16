The INDIA bloc on Monday sought the Supreme Court's permission to put 48 questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the two Election Commissioners and the poll body's Director General of Information Technology, over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, the Congress alleged that the Election Commission had not adequately answered questions raised over alleged 'vote theft' in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

The questions, submitted on behalf of the petitioners, seek details of the poll panel's decision-making process, the approval of its affidavits and the steps taken to conduct the nationwide SIR.

Questions on approval of SIR and changes to Form 6 Among the questions, the petitioners asked who decided to begin the SIR across the country and when that decision was approved. They have also sought details of the changes made to Form 6, which allows citizens to apply for inclusion in electoral rolls. The questions seek to establish who authorised the changes and whether the Commission's members approved them. The petitioners also sought details on the centralisation of ERONET and ECINET, the digital platforms used for electoral roll-related work, and the role of the Election Commission's IT division. ALSO READ: Supreme Court upholds NCLAT's order on ₹2,962-cr Videocon resolution plan They also seek details of any disagreements among CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The petitioners asked how many times the two Election Commissioners recorded objections, disagreements or reservations on matters relating to the SIR, ECINET, Form 6 and the filing of appeals.

They have also sought details of whether such matters were subsequently decided unanimously or through a majority decision under Section 18(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The questions further seek details of appeals filed in West Bengal against orders passed by judicial officers allowing voters to be included in electoral rolls. These include the number of appeals, the officials who authorised them and the guidelines, if any, followed while filing them. The interrogatories are directed at Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, who filed the ECI's counter-affidavit, as well as the CEC, the two Election Commissioners and the Director General of IT, depending on the subject of each question.

ECI denies differences among members The controversy follows allegations that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several decisions taken during the SIR exercise. A September report by The Indian Express had identified 14 instances in which the two commissioners reportedly recorded objections or concerns over decisions and administrative matters. In its counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on October 26, the ECI rejected allegations of unilateral decision-making. It said all three major orders relating to the SIR, dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were approved unanimously by all three members of the Commission.