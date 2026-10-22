India backs every meaningful peace effort in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi

India will continue to support every meaningful effort to bring peace to Ukraine and West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Tusk is on a three-day visit to India amid renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In his media statement following the talks, Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.

"We have reached understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors," Modi said.