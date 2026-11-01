INDIA bloc leaders marches to Ramlila Maidan with crowds marching alongside

INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday moved in an open canter from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards the Ramlila Maidan where they will hold a rally, scaling up their agitation against alleged "vote chori" and to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s MA Baby, CPI's D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, JKNC's Frooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, among others, reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, from where they proceeded to Minto Road in open vehicles.

From there, along with other leaders, they slowly moved towards Ramlila Maidan under the "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' march, with a crowd of supporters and workers walking alongside. Amid a sea of flags and banners against Kumar and the Modi government over the issue of "vote chori", the procession made its way slowly from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction. Crowd swelled at the protest venue of Ramlila Maidan at around 1:30 PM, with supporters and party workers of the INDIA bloc parties, as well as their youth and student organisations, displaying placards and raising slogans against the SIR exerciseand demanding the resignation of Kumar.