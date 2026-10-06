INDIA bloc protest: Rahul, Priyanka enter Akashvani Bhawan to reach ECI HQ

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with members of the INDIA bloc, were stopped by security personnel outside the NITI Aayog office in Delhi during their protest march to the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

The opposition leaders launched the protest against alleged irregularities in the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The march began at Parliament's Makar Dwar and proceeded towards Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters. Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside the poll panel's office, while multiple layers of barricades were set up around Vijay Chowk. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed around Akashvani ahead of the march.

Security arrangements have been stepped up in New Delhi, and around 4,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed. Here are the top developments: 1. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enter Akashvani Bhawan LoP Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi entered the Akashvani Bhawan after being stopped by police during Opposition's march to Election Commission headquarters. 2. INDIA bloc leaders detained Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, were detained by Delhi Police after being stopped from marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to protest alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

3. Opposition MP’s sit on strike INDIA bloc leaders staged a sit-in protest outside the NITI Aayog office after security personnel stopped them from continuing their march towards the Election Commission headquarters. The leaders raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 4. Traffic restrictions imposed across central Delhi Traffic restrictions have been imposed across parts of central Delhi in view of the planned demonstration. Those travelling around Parliament, Vijay Chowk and the ECI headquarters are likely to be affected by security arrangements and movement restrictions. 5. The march is scheduled to begin at 11 am Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that MPs from Opposition parties would assemble at Makar Dwar at 10:30 am, with the march scheduled to begin at 11 am. He said the demonstration would be peaceful.

6. Who is participating in the INDIA bloc march? Several Opposition parties are expected to take part in the protest march. The Congress has been coordinating the protest, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attending a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and in-charges ahead of the march. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav left Lucknow to join the protest, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also announced that its MPs will participate. The party supremo, Naveen Patnaik, gave the direction, and BJD parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, Manas Mangaraj, confirmed it, ANI reported.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said Opposition leaders were preparing for a major demonstration and that the Supreme Court's observations on the modified Form 6 had strengthened their position. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has said it will not participate in the march. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the party was not part of the INDIA alliance's planned demonstration and would continue its campaign independently. 7. Why is the Opposition protesting? The march is part of the Opposition's broader 'Save Democracy' campaign against what it alleges are irregularities in the SIR exercise and discrepancies in electoral rolls. Opposition parties have accused the poll panel of failing to ensure transparency and have demanded Kumar's removal.

The INDIA bloc announced a coordinated programme of protests after a meeting in New Delhi on September 30. The campaign includes district-level marches, demonstrations and meetings. On October 5, Jairam Ramesh said INDIA alliance parties would organise district-level padayatras and meetings until October 8. He also outlined plans for block-level meetings from October 10 to 20, followed by state- and district-level rallies under the 'Save votes, save the country' campaign from October 25 to November 25. 8. Supreme Court's Form 6 observations add to row The protest comes a day after the Supreme Court said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, which is used to enroll new voters during the SIR exercise.