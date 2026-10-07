INDIA bloc protest: Rahul, Priyanka booked as Opposition plans next move

A day after INDIA bloc MPs marched against the Election Commission and staged an eight-hour sit-in in central Delhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were booked on Wednesday for entering Akashvani Bhawan allegedly without permission.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also set to host INDIA bloc MPs for lunch on Wednesday, where the opposition leaders are likely to discuss their immediate course of action over their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The developments follow Tuesday's protest, during which the opposition MPs attempted to march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters at Nirvachan Sadan but were stopped by police.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi booked Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and their supporters following a complaint alleging that they had entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission during Tuesday's protest. Police said the INDIA bloc leaders had not submitted an application seeking permission for the march from Parliament House to the Election Commission and no permission had been granted. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Congress leaders entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises after police stopped the march towards the Election Commission office. They remained there for more than eight hours, demanding that they be allowed to meet the Election Commissioners. Police eventually removed the protesters and detained Gandhi and other Opposition leaders shortly after 8 pm.

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were released a little after 10 pm on Tuesday. What happened during Tuesday's INDIA bloc protest? The protest began around 11 am, when opposition MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters to raise allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Opposition's demands included Kumar's resignation and action over names it alleges have been wrongly removed from voter lists. Police barricaded Parliament Street and other approach roads and detained several opposition leaders after stopping the march. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and some other MPs subsequently entered the nearby Akashvani Bhawan premises and began a sit-in, insisting that the Election Commissioners meet them.

Rahul Gandhi said the MPs represented crores of voters and should be allowed to question the poll panel. He accused the Election Commission of facilitating “vote chori”, allegations that the poll body and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have rejected. Election Commission sources, cited by PTI, said that the poll panel had not received a request from any political party seeking a meeting. Police said nearly 250 people were detained during the protest. Among those detained were Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien and Samajwadi Party MPs, besides Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal. What is the INDIA bloc planning today? Kharge will host INDIA bloc MPs for lunch at Sagar Ratna in Janpath at 1.30 pm on Wednesday, according to sources cited by PTI.