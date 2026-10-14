Govt plans to roll out BS-VII emission norms in 3 phases from April 2029

India plans to introduce Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) vehicle emission standards in three phases between April 2029 and April 2035, according to a report by The Times of India.

The new standards will align with Europe's Euro 7 emission norms and cover cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), goods vehicles, buses and heavy-duty vehicles in phases. The rules aim to reduce vehicle pollution, particularly in cities where air quality remains a concern.

Under the proposed timeline, BS-VII norms will apply to new cars and SUVs manufactured from April 2029. Small goods delivery vehicles and pick-up vans will come under the standards from 2030, followed by buses and heavy-duty vehicles from April 2031. The timeline for two-wheelers, which account for a large share of vehicles on Indian roads, will be announced later, the news report said.

BS-VII rollout to take place over six years The news report said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the proposed implementation schedule. Draft notifications covering the three vehicle categories are expected to be issued in the coming days. The phased rollout will give vehicle manufacturers and testing agencies time to prepare for the new requirements. The implementation is expected to span six years, from April 2029 to April 2035. The proposed standards will not apply retrospectively to existing vehicles or affect their permitted lifespan, including vehicles that meet BS-VI norms. Unlike the shift to BS-VI in April 2020, the move to BS-VII will not require changes to refinery infrastructure to produce petrol and diesel that meet the new standards, the report said. However, automobile manufacturers will need to upgrade engines and vehicle technology to meet the stricter requirements.

The new rules will also strengthen emissions checks beyond laboratory testing. Vehicles will be assessed to ensure they meet the prescribed limits under actual driving conditions and continue to comply throughout their operational life. BS-VII to target ultrafine particles The proposed standards will introduce stricter controls on particulate emissions, including ultrafine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs. According to the report, the prescribed limits for several emission components in cars and SUVs will remain unchanged from BS-VI. However, the particle-number measurement threshold will be lowered from 23 nanometres to 10 nanometres, allowing smaller particles to be counted. The transition is expected to have a greater impact on trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles. The proposed BS-VII standards aim to reduce emissions across pollutants by around 20-50 per cent, with tighter requirements for emissions measured during on-road driving, the news report said.

New rules to cover brake and tyre emissions The proposed rules will also address non-exhaust emissions caused by brake wear and tyre abrasion. These sources release particles into the air even when vehicles meet tailpipe emission limits. The standards will also introduce market surveillance, under which independent testing agencies will carry out compliance checks on vehicles already in use. This is intended to ensure that vehicles continue to meet emission requirements after they leave the factory. The proposed framework is aligned with Europe's Euro 7 standards, which are also being introduced in phases. The European rollout is scheduled to begin in November 2026 for light-duty vehicles and May 2028 for heavy-duty vehicles, with implementation extending to 2035.

What are Bharat Stage emission standards? Bharat Stage (BS) standards are India's vehicle emission rules that set limits on pollutants released by motor vehicles. These include carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons (HC) and particulate matter (PM). The standards are based on European emission norms. India has moved through successive stages of emission regulation: • BS-I: Applied to vehicles before the introduction of stricter nationwide standards. It permitted higher emissions than the later stages and has largely been phased out. • BS-II: Introduced in the mid-2000s, with tighter emission limits than BS-I. • BS-III: Rolled out nationwide in 2010, further reducing permissible emissions. • BS-IV: Implemented nationwide in 2017, introducing stricter requirements, particularly for diesel vehicles.